Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,771,000 after purchasing an additional 20,997 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 535,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,800,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,534,000 after buying an additional 49,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,946,000 after buying an additional 19,192 shares in the last quarter.

VHT opened at $257.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.35. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.51 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

