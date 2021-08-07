Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.8% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 34,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after buying an additional 35,201 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,356. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.