Vanilla Network (VNLA) Reaches Market Cap of $11.34 Million

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 22% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $11.34 million and approximately $122,976.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded up 38.6% against the dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for $17.29 or 0.00039700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00046941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.47 or 0.00143461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.81 or 0.00158005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,401.63 or 0.99667379 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002826 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.94 or 0.00805889 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 821,328 coins and its circulating supply is 656,169 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

