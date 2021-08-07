Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $407.92 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) will announce $407.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $410.00 million and the lowest is $405.83 million. Vectrus posted sales of $336.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vectrus by 97.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vectrus during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vectrus during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vectrus during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vectrus during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEC traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 56,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,140. The company has a market cap of $537.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vectrus has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $60.32.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

