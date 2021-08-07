Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,015 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after purchasing an additional 612,811 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 838,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,052,000 after purchasing an additional 535,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,512,000 after acquiring an additional 424,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total transaction of $1,562,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,742 shares in the company, valued at $544,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,425 shares of company stock worth $5,469,494. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.39.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $338.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 133.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.37. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.