Velas (VLX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.27 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 7th. Velas has a market cap of $115.70 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0545 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000173 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001006 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000471 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001680 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001017 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.