Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.02. Venator Materials posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 117.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.70 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Venator Materials stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.19.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venator Materials (VNTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.