Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Verano in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verano in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of VRNOF opened at $15.45 on Thursday. Verano has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

