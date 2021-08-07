Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Verisk Analytics in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.50.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRSK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $188.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $1,128,054.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $437,295.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,277 shares of company stock worth $6,448,452 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.