Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) PT Raised to $195.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $182.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.65% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.67.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $188.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.03. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $1,128,054.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,277 shares of company stock worth $6,448,452 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 112,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after purchasing an additional 55,757 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

