Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritex Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank conducts its banking activities. Veritex Community Bank provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, loans and a range of online banking solutions. It offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier’s checks, and letters of credit; cash management deposit products, as well as treasury management services. Veritex Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

VBTX opened at $34.59 on Friday. Veritex has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.75.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $540,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,932,806.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 58.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 29.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

