Veritiv (VRTV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Veritiv to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 0.90%. On average, analysts expect Veritiv to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Veritiv stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.23. Veritiv has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $67.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

