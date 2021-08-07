Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.120-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.97 billion-$5.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.92 billion.Vertiv also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.300 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vertiv from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.90.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,136,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,845. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.82.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 78.31% and a net margin of 2.08%. Analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.