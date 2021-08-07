Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.120-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.97 billion-$5.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.92 billion.Vertiv also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.300 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vertiv from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.26. 2,136,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,845. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 78.31% and a net margin of 2.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

