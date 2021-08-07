VerusCoin Trading 4.4% Higher This Week (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $47.33 million and approximately $29,285.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00046834 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00141131 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00156245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,043.74 or 1.00924515 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.96 or 0.00811097 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,635,713 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

