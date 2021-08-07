Vexanium 1-Day Volume Tops $478,147.00 (VEX)

Vexanium (CURRENCY:VEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Vexanium has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. Vexanium has a total market cap of $6.56 million and approximately $478,147.00 worth of Vexanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vexanium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00048148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00136281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.04 or 0.00156243 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,367.19 or 0.99581546 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.51 or 0.00809448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vexanium Profile

Vexanium’s total supply is 1,008,772,305 coins and its circulating supply is 733,642,279 coins. The official website for Vexanium is www.vexanium.com . Vexanium’s official Twitter account is @vexanium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vexanium is blog.vexanium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vexanium is a decentralized marketing network that uses blockchain technology to tokenize market rewards and promote products. The Vexanium platform has four components that create the Vexanium ecosystem. These components are the Voucher Platform which users can buy vouchers through the VEX token and, the P2P Voucher Exchange enables the voucher trading. Also, an Airdrop platform to create Airdrop campaigns to reward users. In the future, Vexanium platform will allow Cryptoexchanges integration. The VEX token is a payment method to acquire goods and medium of exchange within the Vexanium network. “

Buying and Selling Vexanium

