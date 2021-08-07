ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Announces Earnings Results

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%.

VIACA traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.64. 73,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,378. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $101.60. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

