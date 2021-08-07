Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20, Zacks reports. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. Viasat has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,296.75, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

