Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) PT Raised to $70.00

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.87. 410,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,193. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,296.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Viasat has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 376.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.
About Viasat
ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.
Featured Article: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.