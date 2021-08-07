Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) PT Raised to $70.00

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.87. 410,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,193. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,296.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Viasat has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 376.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

