Viemed Healthcare, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts (TSE:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (TSE:VMD) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.63.

Separately, Bloom Burton raised Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

VMD stock opened at C$8.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$327.39 million and a P/E ratio of 9.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.81. Viemed Healthcare has a 52 week low of C$8.07 and a 52 week high of C$14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.21.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

