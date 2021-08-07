ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. ViewRay updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

VRAY traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.16. 4,369,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,372. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $996.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

