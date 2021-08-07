Violich Capital Management Inc. Buys 145 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,023,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,084,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $406.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,486,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,400. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $407.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $395.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

