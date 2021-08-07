Violich Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,200 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Bank of America stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.15. 58,022,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,257,504. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.16. The firm has a market cap of $337.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

