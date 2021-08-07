Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,175 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Violich Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for 0.9% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AON. FIL Ltd lifted its position in AON by 7,161,633.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,391,000 after purchasing an additional 214,849 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AON by 1,346.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 81,563 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,454,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.88.

AON traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,009,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,346. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $267.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

