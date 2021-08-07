Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Violich Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.63. 2,877,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,499,843. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.