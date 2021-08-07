Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $37.71, but opened at $40.00. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $38.87, with a volume of 2,114 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.14.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $61,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,167.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $664,621.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,660,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,742,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,630 shares of company stock worth $5,459,324. 30.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of -1.73.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.