Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in FG New America Acquisition were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $18,044,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,975,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,679,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,076,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its position in FG New America Acquisition by 145.9% in the first quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 222,500 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FGNA. DA Davidson began coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Shares of NYSE FGNA opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12. FG New America Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $11.60.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

