Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $165,000 Investment in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth $127,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $16.89.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $118,683.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRDO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

