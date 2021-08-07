Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in China Life Insurance by 159.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 97.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in China Life Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

LFC opened at $8.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a current ratio of 20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.4951 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 4.93%. China Life Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

China Life Insurance Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC).

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.