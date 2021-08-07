Virtu Financial LLC Raises Stake in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 209.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,086 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITRM shares. Gabelli raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.69 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, G.Research downgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.18.

NASDAQ ITRM opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.47. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $138.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

