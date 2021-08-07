Virtu Financial LLC Takes $201,000 Position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter worth $157,000.

MSD Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

