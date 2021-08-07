Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 22.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 30.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 10.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 28.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $23.34 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESI. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

