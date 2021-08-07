Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Holdings Decreased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 84.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,016 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.06. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VSTO shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

