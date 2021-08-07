Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Vistra (NYSE:VST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VST. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

Shares of NYSE VST traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.56. 3,351,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,527,581. Vistra has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.42.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Vistra will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,096.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 66,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 26.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 199,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 41,336 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 11,470 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $5,048,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth approximately $14,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

