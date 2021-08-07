Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,177 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $26.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.99.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

CNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

