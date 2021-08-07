Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,639 Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $442,346.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,850.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $657,755.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,670.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,058 shares of company stock worth $4,839,842. 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $119.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.54. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $123.77.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

