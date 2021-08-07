Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $209,000 Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 96.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 272,619 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 221,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $561,032.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,564.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $166,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $24.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

