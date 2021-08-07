Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $232,000 in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in 111 in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in 111 in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,042,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in 111 in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in 111 by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in 111 by 258.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 43,218 shares in the last quarter. 6.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, initiated coverage on 111 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

YI stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $510.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.80. 111, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.13.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $396.04 million for the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 109.55%.

111 Profile

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

