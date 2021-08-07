Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 21,185 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 91.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,185 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 101.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 66.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.8% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 61,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $103.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

