Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 51,493 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 78.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,906 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 51,493 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,412,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,260,000 after purchasing an additional 236,714 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,518,147 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,824,000 after purchasing an additional 68,891 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 12.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,239,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 96,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank L. Fekete sold 6,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $173,710.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,839 shares of company stock valued at $727,971. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

