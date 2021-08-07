Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Vonage updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VG opened at $14.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.08, a P/E/G ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vonage in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.14.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

