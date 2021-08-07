Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.31, but opened at $14.99. Vonage shares last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 6,664 shares changing hands.
The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%.
Several research firms recently commented on VG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.14.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 12.2% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,380,000 after purchasing an additional 979,127 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the first quarter worth approximately $68,597,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,459,000 after purchasing an additional 34,827 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 6.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,837,000 after purchasing an additional 300,150 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 11.2% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 4,697,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,523,000 after purchasing an additional 473,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -113.08, a P/E/G ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.73.
Vonage Company Profile (NASDAQ:VG)
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
