Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.31, but opened at $14.99. Vonage shares last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 6,664 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on VG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 12.2% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,380,000 after purchasing an additional 979,127 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the first quarter worth approximately $68,597,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,459,000 after purchasing an additional 34,827 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 6.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,837,000 after purchasing an additional 300,150 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 11.2% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 4,697,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,523,000 after purchasing an additional 473,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -113.08, a P/E/G ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

