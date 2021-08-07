Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $281.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.33 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share.

Shares of WD opened at $103.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.52. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $114.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 206.85 and a quick ratio of 206.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

WD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

