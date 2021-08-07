Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,758 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Walmart by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Walmart by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,768 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 13,987 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $145.23. 6,421,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,295,184. The stock has a market cap of $406.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. boosted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

