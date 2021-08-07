Waltonchain (WTC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.53 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Waltonchain has a market cap of $53.06 million and $8.53 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.81 or 0.07023016 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00135397 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,230,189 coins and its circulating supply is 77,509,157 coins. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

