Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WDPSF. Cheuvreux lowered Warehouses De Pauw from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:WDPSF opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.24. Warehouses De Pauw has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

