Warner Music Group Corp. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Warner Music Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.98. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $39.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RBO & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 261,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 30.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 104.0% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 192,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 98,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently -73.85%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

