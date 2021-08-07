Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Sells $1,975,000.00 in Stock

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $395.47 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $187.31 and a 52 week high of $399.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $128,787,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $66,587,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,955,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,408,183,000 after purchasing an additional 225,071 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 590.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,921,000 after purchasing an additional 138,190 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,087,000 after purchasing an additional 119,100 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

