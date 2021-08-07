WAX Price Tops $0.19 (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 7th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000423 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $316.13 million and approximately $15.53 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WAX has traded up 18.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001086 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00080102 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,767,921,689 coins and its circulating supply is 1,694,650,373 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

