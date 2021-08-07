Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.11 Billion

Equities analysts expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report $4.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.75 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.40 billion. Wayfair reported sales of $3.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year sales of $15.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.06 billion to $16.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.24 billion to $20.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.83.

NYSE:W traded down $12.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.82. 1,777,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,267. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.56. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $221.09 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 3.10.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,116.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total transaction of $986,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,609. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Wayfair by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

